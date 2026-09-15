 Skip to content
News

Delta Assembly Passes 13th-Month Salary Bill For Workers

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Map of Delta State, Nigeria
Map of Delta State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to make 13th-month salary payments to Delta State Government public servants a legally backed policy.
  • Speaker of the Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, presided as the House suspended some standing orders, after Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, moved the motion to fast-track passage.
  • Guwor said the law will give workers yearly certainty of the extra salary and fits Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s welfare priority, which could boost performance.

The Delta State House of Assembly has approved a bill seeking to make the payment of a 13th-month salary to public servants in the state a legally backed policy.

Naija News reports that the bill was passed on Tuesday during plenary after it went through its third reading.

The sitting was led by the Speaker of the Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

Before the lawmakers considered the bill, the House suspended some of its standing orders to allow the legislation to be considered and passed without delay.

The motion was presented by the Leader of the House, Emeka Nwaobi, and was approved by the lawmakers.

The proposed law is aimed at giving permanent legal backing to the annual payment of the additional salary to workers employed by the Delta State Government.

If implemented under the new law, public servants would have greater certainty about receiving the extra salary each year.

The Speaker praised the lawmakers for approving the legislation, saying the decision was focused on improving the welfare of government workers in the state.

Guwor also said the policy showed the government’s commitment to protecting the interests and welfare of its workforce.

He noted that better welfare for public servants could encourage them to perform their duties more effectively.

The Speaker further linked the passage of the bill to the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, describing the government as one that places the welfare of workers among its priorities.

He said the annual 13th-month payment had now received stronger backing from the state legislature and would remain part of the government’s worker-focused policies.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.