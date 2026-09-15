Delta Assembly Passes 13th-Month Salary Bill For Workers

The Delta State House of Assembly has approved a bill seeking to make the payment of a 13th-month salary to public servants in the state a legally backed policy.

Naija News reports that the bill was passed on Tuesday during plenary after it went through its third reading.

The sitting was led by the Speaker of the Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

Before the lawmakers considered the bill, the House suspended some of its standing orders to allow the legislation to be considered and passed without delay.

The motion was presented by the Leader of the House, Emeka Nwaobi, and was approved by the lawmakers.

The proposed law is aimed at giving permanent legal backing to the annual payment of the additional salary to workers employed by the Delta State Government.

If implemented under the new law, public servants would have greater certainty about receiving the extra salary each year.

The Speaker praised the lawmakers for approving the legislation, saying the decision was focused on improving the welfare of government workers in the state.

Guwor also said the policy showed the government’s commitment to protecting the interests and welfare of its workforce.

He noted that better welfare for public servants could encourage them to perform their duties more effectively.

The Speaker further linked the passage of the bill to the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, describing the government as one that places the welfare of workers among its priorities.

He said the annual 13th-month payment had now received stronger backing from the state legislature and would remain part of the government’s worker-focused policies.