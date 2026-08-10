Gov. Oborevwori Suspends Delta Commissioner For Works

The Delta State government has suspended the Commissioner for Works (Highway and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, indefinitely over allegations linking him to the assault of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Protocol, Simon Mudi, popularly known as Temple.

Naija News reports that the suspension, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

The government said the decision was taken to allow security agencies to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident, which reportedly occurred at the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State.

The statement read in part, “The suspension is to enable the security agencies to carry out an unbiased investigation of allegations associating him with the assault on the Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Mr Simon Mudi, also known as Temple, at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun, recently.”

According to the government, the suspension was necessary to ensure that the investigation was conducted without interference.

It stressed that public safety, law and order and the sanctity of human life remained priorities of the Oborevwori-led administration.

“The State Government remains committed to the maintenance of public safety in all circumstances which guarantees law and order and the sanctity of lives,” the statement said.

It added that the commitment applied “even when institutions of state are involved.”

The suspension followed an alleged confrontation involving Izeze and Mudi at PTI, Effurun. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are expected to be investigated by the security agencies.

The government did not disclose the duration of the investigation or indicate whether Izeze would be reinstated after the probe.

The statement noted that the suspension is an administrative measure to facilitate the investigation and does not, in itself, establish guilt against the commissioner.