Peter Obi Buried APGA, Resist NDC – Anambra Govt Tells Electorate

The Governor Charles Soludo-led Anambra State Government has urged electorate to resist voting for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the government made the call in a post on its official X account, managed by the office of the New Media to Governor Soludo, on Monday.

According to the post, Obi backed opposition parties in the state to destroy the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), while President Bola Tinubu defended it in 2015.

It wrote, “A betrayal alert for Ndi APGA. Since 2014, Obi has had one mission: to destroy the party that made him.

“In 2015, while President Tinubu stood with APGA, Obi backed the opposition to bury us. Do not be deceived by a man who abandoned his own house. Anambra is APGA. Ndi APGA, defend your home, resist the NDC.”

Recall that Governor Soludo has openly canvassed support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of next year’s poll.

Speaking with journalists in 2025 after meeting Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Soludo said his support for the president remained firm despite not being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “President Tinubu is my friend; he has been my friend for 22 years now and counting, so you don’t deny your friend. I support him, and I’m impressed by the bold steps he has taken, particularly in the economy and structural reforms. We’re taking the right steps, and we need to stay the course.”

The governor urged political parties that identify as progressive to form a broad coalition to strengthen democracy and drive economic and social development.

Meanwhile, the governor has been very critical of the administration of Peter Obi, who governed Anambra State from from March 2006 to March 2014, with a brief interruption in his first year.

Soludo had accused the Obi administration of collecting loans and owing salaries.