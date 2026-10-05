Anambra State Govt Threatened By Peter Obi’s Popularity – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the Anambra State government led by Professor Charles Soludo is threatened by the growing popularity of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the NDC made its position known in a short statement on Monday by its Director, New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada.

According to him, the Anambra State government has resorted to cheap blackmail against Obi.

Agada also predicted that the NDC will win Anambra State in the 2027 election.

“It is now clear, even to the blind, that the Anambra State Government is threatened by the growing popularity of our presidential candidate, H.E. Peter Obi, and the NDC in Anambra State and beyond.

“I understand this mad obsession. The NDC is going to win big in Anambra, and there is nothing Soludo and his minions in APGA can do about it.

“Since they cannot challenge H.E. Peter Obi on governance records, they have resorted to cheap blackmail,” he wrote.

Agada’s statement comes as a direct response to an initial statement from the Anambra State government, which warned that voting for Peter Obi and the NDC is a betrayal of the Anambra people and the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The government warned that voting for Obi and the NDC in the 2027 election would kill APGA.

“A BETRAYAL ALERT FOR NDI ANAMBRA

“Do not be deceived by a man who abandoned his own house.

“Ndi APGA, defend your home. Resist the NDC,” the state government warned.