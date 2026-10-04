‘Peter Obi Remains Our Brother, Not Our Enemy’ – LP

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has urged the Minister of Works and former governor of the state, David Umahi, to concentrate on infrastructure development and governance instead of engaging in what it described as divisive political attacks against former Anambra State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party also urged Umahi to refrain from personal attacks on Obi and allow Ebonyians to freely choose their political options ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The LP made its position known in a statement jointly signed by its 2027 governorship candidate, Splendour Oko Eze; Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency candidate, Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh; Ebonyi South senatorial candidate, Henry Udeh; and Ebonyi North senatorial candidate, Ogbodo Nwede Mitchell Nwabueze Michael.

The party called on political leaders and Ndigbo in Nigeria and the diaspora to avoid rhetoric that could damage the longstanding social, cultural and economic relationships among communities in the South-East.

It particularly urged that political disagreements between Ebonyi and Anambra should not be allowed to undermine the historical ties between the two states.

“We state categorically that Anambra people do not treat Ebonyi people as second-class citizens,” the party said.

It described the relationship between the people of the two states as one built on decades of brotherhood, shared culture, commerce, and mutual respect.

The LP cited the contributions of Anambra-born businessmen, including Arthur Eze, Cletus Ibeto and Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson, to the development of businesses and the economy in Ebonyi.

The party said the longstanding commercial links between the two states demonstrated their interdependence.

“Peter Obi remains our brother, not our enemy,” it declared.

The LP maintained that Nigerians were constitutionally entitled to support candidates of their choice and urged political actors to respect differing political opinions.

The party argued that Umahi, as Works Minister, should give greater attention to infrastructure projects affecting the South-East and other parts of the country.

“As Minister of Works, Engr. Umahi should focus on delivering critical infrastructure rather than promoting political divisions,” it stated.

It identified the Enugu-Abakaliki Federal Highway and the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway as important economic routes requiring sustained attention and effective execution.

The LP also raised concerns about the Vanco Flyover project in Abakaliki, alleging that the construction had disrupted businesses and affected traders and residents whose livelihoods depended on the area.

It called for greater consideration of the socio-economic impact of major infrastructure projects on communities.

On the controversy surrounding the alleged renaming or removal of Abakaliki Street in Anambra State, the Labour Party argued that Obi should not be blamed for a decision taken by a subsequent administration.

The party said any complaint arising from the development should be directed to the appropriate authorities in Anambra rather than used as a basis for attacking the former governor.

It also urged political leaders to avoid allowing the debate over zoning to overshadow issues such as poverty, economic empowerment, infrastructure and good governance.

The Ebonyi LP appealed for greater cooperation among political leaders and communities across the South-East, saying political differences should not destroy existing relationships.

It urged leaders to place the welfare of the people above partisan interests.

“Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi are one family united by a common heritage and destiny. We must not allow political interests to divide us,” the party said.