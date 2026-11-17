The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has challenged former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, to visit Edo State for an inspection of his administration’s projects.

Naija News reports that the challenge follows Obi’s vow to publish his achievements as governor daily over the next few days, after President Bola Tinubu alleged that he failed to address the persistent erosion menace in Anambra before leaving office.

However, speaking on Monday in Abuja at the launch of the A-Z of Education Reforms Scorecard by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Oshiomhole defended Tinubu’s position, arguing that he is ready to take Obi around Edo State to showcase his achievements.

He stated that after inspecting Edo State, they would both proceed to Anambra to assess the former governor’s record.

“I offer through the media. I will take you to Edo, and I will show my landmark achievement. And then Peter will follow me. We will go to Anambra. Let him point to all those things,” he said.

The former governor said the inspection would provide an opportunity to examine the erosion problem in Anambra and the complaints of residents whose homes were allegedly threatened or destroyed by gully erosion.

“When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu talks about his failure to fix erosion, we will go and see that this erosion were there and all the cries of the people. We will check it out. Give me station and see how the people were crying that their homes were being swept away,” Oshiomhole said.

He also used the occasion to defend the Tinubu administration’s education reforms, particularly the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), arguing that the student financing initiative had expanded access to tertiary education for children from economically disadvantaged families.

According to him, the opposition to the scheme by some political figures was misplaced, insisting that the policy was providing opportunities for gifted Nigerian students whose parents could not afford university education.

He argued that the policy departed from the privatisation approach he attributed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he accused of promoting private tertiary education while serving in government.