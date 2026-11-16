Defections From Obi’s Camp Not A Sign Of Crisis – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Babachir Lawal, has attributed the recent departure of some of Peter Obi’s allies to personal ambition and the movement’s limited funds, rather than an internal crisis.

Naija News reports that Lawal, who featured on Arise News, was reacting to the exit of Yunusa Tanko, Obi’s former adviser and Obidient Movement coordinator, who now heads the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential campaign.

The former SGF said it was normal for politicians to switch camps, recalling that he, Kashim Imam and Rauf Aregbesola were once close to President Bola Tinubu but had since parted ways with him.

“These are, I mean, category A politicians; they left Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Likening a political party to a big company, Lawal said members had different motivations.

“I like to say that the majority of Nigerians join politics to get something out. A number, another category, join politics to put something into it,” he stated.

He said those seeking rewards would naturally leave if they did not get them, comparing it to engineers moving to companies offering better grade levels.

The NDC chieftain admitted that the Obidient movement did not have the financial muscle of bigger parties.

“It is not awash with money, and people have families to feed; they have bills to pay,” he said, adding that those who expected financial support would be disappointed.

Lawal also criticised politicians who overstate their roles in electoral victories, recounting how people came to his office during the Buhari administration claiming they single-handedly delivered votes or spent billions on the campaign.

He insisted that candidates should be allowed to judge the value of each person’s contribution.

“If you give every worker an assessment of him to assess himself, they come back with 100%,” he said.