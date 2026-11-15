‘Peter Obi Is Not Someone You Can Start Thinking Of Corruption Around Him’ – Kwankwaso

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as incorruptible.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the declaration on Saturday at the 5th convocation ceremony of the Skyline University of Nigeria in Kano.

Kwankwaso said Peter Obi cannot be associated with corruption and is key to the country’s governance.

The former Governor of Kano State pledged that an NDC-led administration would prioritise free education to ensure that no child was denied access to schooling due to financial constraints.

He said, “One thing I noted in the last few months that we have been working together, is that Peter Obi is incorruptible. He’s not somebody that you can go and start thinking of corruption around him, and that is very key in governance in this country.

“We have so much in common, especially in the issue of education. We believe that together it will be extremely difficult to see how any child will go around in this part of the country or elsewhere begging for what to eat.

“In other words, we are working towards free education to ensure that our children are not denied going to school because the parents cannot afford to pay school fees or other expenses.”

In his remarks, Peter Obi pledged to revive moribund industries in Kano to stimulate economic activity and create jobs.

He described Kano as central to Nigeria’s economic development, saying efforts to rebuild the country’s economy must begin with the state.

He said, “If we want to fix the North and Nigeria, we must start from Kano. This town represents the soul of Nigeria.”