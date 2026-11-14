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Kwankwaso’s Daughter Files For Divorce From Kano Governor

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf

Key Takeaways

  • Zainab Kwankwaso, daughter of Rabiu Kwankwaso and second wife of Kano Governor Abba Yusuf, has reportedly filed for divorce in Abuja.
  • Zainab reportedly offered to return her dowry in the divorce suit, marked CV/97/26, filed at the Upper Area Court, Gudu.
  • The Upper Area Court, Gudu, has reportedly summoned Governor Abba Yusuf to appear on November 17, 2026, in connection with the divorce case.

Zainab Kwankwaso, the second wife of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reportedly filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Abuja.

Zainab, daughter of former Kano State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, reportedly offered to return the dowry paid to her during the marriage.

The suit, marked CV/97/26, was filed at the Upper Area Court, Gudu, Abuja. The court has reportedly summoned the governor to appear on November 17, 2026, in connection with the case.

The couple were married on July 29, 2006, when Zainab was an aide to her father, and the union produced six children.

The development comes amid the political rift between the governor and his father-in-law and former political godfather.

Yusuf won the governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), largely through Kwankwaso’s influence, but tensions reportedly arose after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports indicated that the political disagreement, which began about a year ago, had also strained the marriage.

Zainab was said to have moved out of the Kano Government House on October 28 and relocated to her father’s residence on Miller Road, Kano.

She reportedly later travelled to Abuja by air without her police orderly or other security aides.

The divorce suit marks a new twist in the strained relationship between the governor and the Kwankwaso family.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Adeniyi Enioluwa is an Assistant Editor at Naija News with nine years of experience covering politics, business, and education. He holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from Ekiti State University, which shapes his understanding of people and public affairs. Enioluwa has obtained a certification in Google's Digital Investigation Techniques. Contact him at adeniyidamilola2@gmail.com.

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