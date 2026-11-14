Kwankwaso’s Daughter Files For Divorce From Kano Governor

Zainab Kwankwaso, the second wife of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reportedly filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Abuja.

Zainab, daughter of former Kano State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, reportedly offered to return the dowry paid to her during the marriage.

The suit, marked CV/97/26, was filed at the Upper Area Court, Gudu, Abuja. The court has reportedly summoned the governor to appear on November 17, 2026, in connection with the case.

The couple were married on July 29, 2006, when Zainab was an aide to her father, and the union produced six children.

The development comes amid the political rift between the governor and his father-in-law and former political godfather.

Yusuf won the governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), largely through Kwankwaso’s influence, but tensions reportedly arose after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports indicated that the political disagreement, which began about a year ago, had also strained the marriage.

Zainab was said to have moved out of the Kano Government House on October 28 and relocated to her father’s residence on Miller Road, Kano.

She reportedly later travelled to Abuja by air without her police orderly or other security aides.

The divorce suit marks a new twist in the strained relationship between the governor and the Kwankwaso family.