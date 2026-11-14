Kano Police Arrest Three Over Gov’s Wife Disappearance From Govt House

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three persons, including an orderly attached to Zainab Kwankwaso, the second wife of Governor Abba Yusuf, over her alleged disappearance from the Government House.

According to Daily Post, Zainab, daughter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was said to have left the Government House without the knowledge of her husband or her security aides, and travelled to Abuja.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Bakori, has ordered an investigation into how she was able to leave the Government House and travel to Abuja.

Sources said there had been a running feud in the governor’s household, with Zainab seeking to end the marriage.

Meanwhile, Zainab has reportedly filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, in a suit marked CV/97/26.

She was said to have offered to return the dowry paid on her during the marriage. The court has reportedly summoned the governor to appear on November 17, 2026.

The couple were married on July 29, 2006, when Zainab was an aide to her father, and have six children.

The development comes amid the political rift between the governor and his father-in-law, which began after Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).