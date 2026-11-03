Kano APC Accuses Kwankwaso Of Political Blackmail Over Gwarzo’s Candidacy

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to provide evidence linking the party and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to alleged moves to disqualify the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, from the 2027 election.

The ruling party described Kwankwaso’s allegation as false and baseless, accusing the former Kano State governor of attempting to blackmail the party and its governorship candidate.

Kwankwaso had reportedly linked the APC and Governor Yusuf to the legal proceedings surrounding Gwarzo’s candidacy.

However, the APC insisted that neither the party, Governor Yusuf, nor the Kano State Government had any involvement in the case, Naija News reports.

In a statement, the party explained that the legal action started from an internal crisis within the NDC, adding that members of the party instituted the case against the NDC and not the APC.

It accused Kwankwaso of trying to shift attention from the internal problems facing his party by dragging the APC and its candidate into the matter.

The ruling party also denied sponsoring, influencing or facilitating the court action against Gwarzo.

It challenged Kwankwaso to present credible and verifiable evidence to support his claims instead of making allegations that could mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension.

The APC further described the allegation as an attempt at political blackmail, particularly coming from Kwankwaso, who is the NDC’s vice-presidential candidate.

The party maintained that it had no interest in using state power against political opponents, stressing that every eligible candidate has the constitutional right to contest the 2027 general elections in line with the law.

It also reminded political actors that the judiciary is an independent arm of government and that neither the APC nor Governor Yusuf has the power to control court proceedings or decisions.

The APC urged Kwankwaso and other political leaders to allow relevant institutions to carry out their constitutional duties without turning legal disputes arising from internal party matters into political battles.

It warned against attempts to use the case as an excuse for a possible defeat in the 2027 governorship election.

The party called on residents to disregard claims linking it and Governor Yusuf to the NDC’s legal dispute, insisting that they had no direct or indirect role in the proceedings or any decision concerning Gwarzo’s candidacy.