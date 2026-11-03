2027: Osun APC Names Oyebamiji, Omisore, Fani-Kayode, Others In Parallel Presidential Campaign Council

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 168-member campaign council to coordinate support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election and the party’s National and State Assembly candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports thY the development follows disagreements over the composition of an earlier presidential campaign council inaugurated by Governor Ademola Adeleke, who has maintained that his political cooperation with the APC is limited to Tinubu’s re-election.

In a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo, the Osun APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said the new council was established to strengthen the party’s campaign structure and coordinate its electoral activities across the state.

Lawal explained that the council comprised carefully selected party leaders, candidates and stakeholders expected to mobilise support for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

According to the statement, the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, will serve as Director-General of the campaign council, while Lawal will be Deputy Director-General.

Running mate to Oyebamiji in the last Osun State election, Benjamin Adereti and and Kehinde Olamolu are to serve as Assistant Director-General 1 and 2, respectively.

The three APC senatorial candidates and the nine House of Representatives candidates were also listed as members of the council.

The list also has former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Foluke Etteh, four ex-deputy governors, Adeleke Adewoyin, Iyiola Omisore, Titi Laoye-Ponnle, and Adegboyega Alabi, Gen Alani Akinrinade (retd), Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, the party’s spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, among others.

The statement read: “Following the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) by the National Leader of our party and its presidential candidate, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on October 14, 2026 in Abuja, and the subsequent inauguration of the Osun State PCC by the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, on October 22, 2026, we consider it extremely important to therefore bolster the efforts of the PCC to deliver massive votes for the re-election of our President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the forthcoming general elections.

“We have therefore carefully selected All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members in Osun State to actualise our collective desire of ensuring all-round victory for the President as well as our National and State Assembly candidates.

“As a party, we are resolute to work in unison with every member of the state presidential campaign council to deliver on our mandate as we muster concerted efforts to ensure victory for all the National and State Assembly candidates of our great party.”

The unveiling of the separate APC council comes amid controversy over the presidential campaign structure inaugurated by Adeleke.

The governor, who is associated with the Accord Party, had been named coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State.

The October 22 inauguration was attended by several political figures, including APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; former governor, Chief Bisi Akande; and former deputy governors, Senator Iyiola Omisore and Mrs Titi Laoye-Ponnle, among others.

However, prominent APC figures, including former Osun governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola, Oyebamiji and Lawal, were absent.

Following the inauguration, Lawal complained that the Osun State APC leadership had not been consulted.