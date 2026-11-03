US-convicted Osun Monarch Drags Adeleke To Court, Seeks To Stop Replacement

The deposed Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Osun State, Oba Joseph Oloyede, has dragged Governor Ademola Adeleke before the Osun State High Court, seeking an order restraining the government from appointing another monarch to occupy the traditional stool.

Oloyede, who was removed from office following his conviction in the United States for offences involving fraud, alleged that the state government failed to follow due process before announcing his deposition.

The former monarch, listed as the second claimant in suit number HIF/50/2026, is asking the court to prevent the governor and other defendants from taking further steps to fill the vacant stool pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Other claimants in the matter include Prince Oyewusi Adewusi, Prince Isaac Adewuni, and Prince Abiodun Oyetoro, for themselves and on behalf of other members of the Latimogun Royal Family of the Aribile Ruling House of Ipetumodu.

Alongside Adeleke, other defendants in the matter are the Osun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Afolabi Adedeji, the Asalu of Ipetumodu and the head of the kingmakers, Chief Adesoye Babalola, the Malefon of Ipetumodu, and the Ife North Local Government.

The motion on notice filed by Oloyede, dated September 16, 2026, partly read, “An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants/respondents either by themselves or through their servants, agents or privies from taking any step to fill the stool of the Apetu (Apetumodu) of Ipetumodu or appoint any person in place of the 2nd claimant who is the occupant of the Apetu’s stool, pending the hearing and final determination of this suit.

“That in The Guardian Newspaper of May 11, 2026 (online edition), it was alleged that the 2nd claimant/applicant has, by order/instrument purportedly signed by the 1st defendant on May 7, 2026, been deposed from office as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu without any lawful basis.

“That there was no time the 2nd claimant/applicant was informed by the 1st-3rd defendants of any wrongdoing before the issuance of the publication contained in the said Guardian Newspaper and the purported instrument or order of deposition.”

The matter, which came up before Justice Dapo Adeniyi at the Osun State High Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Monday, was adjourned until January 21, 2027, following issues concerning the service of hearing notices.