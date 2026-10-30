Court Stops Adeleke From Installing New Olojo Of Ojo

The Osun State Government has been restrained by a High Court in Ede from filling the vacant stool of the Olojo of Ojo in Egbedore Local Government Area.

Justice K. Akano issued the interim order on October 29, 2026, following an application by some princes of a ruling house in the town.

The suit, HED/18/2026, was filed through their counsel, A. Mikaheel, by Princes Babatunde Adegoke, Taofeek Adegoke, Nathaniel Adelakun, Abiodun Adelakun and Olukunle Oyetunji on behalf of themselves and other members of their family.

They sued Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Attorney-General of the state, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Egbedore Traditional Council.

Prince Mike Abiola, on behalf of the Onimolodun Ruling House, and High Chief Falowo Adebayo, on behalf of the kingmakers, were also listed as defendants.

The court barred the defendants and anyone acting on their behalf from taking any step towards installing a new Olojo until the claimants’ pending motion is decided.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the defendants, their allies, agents, privies, successors and/or whosoever is claiming through them from installing, appointing, declaring, recognising and/or accepting any candidate as Olojo of Ojo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on 11th March, 2026,” the judge ordered.

The order comes amid another chieftaincy tussle in Ijabe, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, where four ruling houses have dragged the state government to court.

They are challenging the October 23, 2026, decision of the State Executive Council, which reportedly cancelled the town’s 2018 amended chieftaincy declaration and approved Babatunde Tajudeen as the new Onijabe of Ijabeland.

On October 24, the government announced Tajudeen’s appointment, along with those of other traditional rulers, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.