‘Let’s Unite For Tinubu’ – Adeleke Reopens Talks With Oyetola’s Camp

Governor Ademola Adeleke has again repeated his invitation to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his political associates to join the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council and unite for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed conveyed the governor’s appeal on Monday while speaking on Rave FM, where he addressed the controversy surrounding the inauguration of the Osun chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council.

He explained that the campaign council was constituted at the national level, adding that Governor Adeleke’s role as Osun Coordinator followed the directive from Abuja to proceed with the inauguration.

The spokesperson disclosed that Governor Adeleke personally contacted several political leaders, including former Governor Oyetola, former APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji, APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, former Governor Chief Bisi Akande, former APC National Secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore and the Southwest Coordinator, Professor Iyiola Adeyeye, among others.

He said some of the leaders responded to the Governor’s calls and mobilised their associates for the event, noting that Chief Akande, Professor Adeyeye and other APC leaders eventually attended the inauguration in demonstration of commitment to the President’s re-election.

Responding to concerns raised by the programme’s anchor about the use of official communication channels, Rasheed maintained that the urgency of the exercise informed the Governor’s decision to reach out directly to political leaders.

He, however, stressed that the Governor was extending another invitation to Oyetola and his associates, urging them to set aside their reservations and work together within the council.

“The news is that Mr Governor is now again calling on former Governor Oyetola and all their people to join the council because their names were prominently displayed. He is extending that invitation again formally,” Rasheed said.

He added that the Governor was reopening all channels of communication and that the campaign council would soon be divided into subcommittees to coordinate different aspects of the presidential campaign.

According to Rasheed, the Governor’s objective is to unite political stakeholders in Osun around President Tinubu’s re-election, rather than pursue any personal or partisan interest.

He also pointed to the President’s family relationship with Oyetola, arguing that the presidential campaign should be a shared responsibility among those seeking his re-election.

He urged political leaders to look beyond disagreements over invitations and participation in the inauguration, stressing that the overriding objective should be collective mobilisation for the President.

“Let us come together within the council to mobilise for Mr President. All these issues of ‘I was invited, I was not invited’, people should grow beyond it,” he said.

He further stated that Governor Adeleke had no special interest beyond ensuring that Osun contributes significantly to the President’s re-election effort, expressing the administration’s ambition to secure 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in the state.

Rasheed reiterated the Governor’s appeal for cooperation among the political stakeholders named on the campaign council, as preparations continue for the council’s committee structure and subsequent campaign activities.