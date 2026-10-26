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VIDEO: Ebola Patient Set For Evacuation From Nigeria

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Ebola
Ebola

Key Takeaways

  • A source cited by Arise TV said Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola index patient, a 42-year-old woman, was set for evacuation from Abuja by 6:00 a.m. Monday.
  • The NCDC said two suspected Ebola cases in the FCT and Rivers State tested negative, while authorities were monitoring 53 primary contacts of the confirmed patient.
  • The NCDC said the federal government was considering interim payments of ₦100,000 weekly to quarantined contacts, with states expected to take over their upkeep.

Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola index case is set for medical evacuation from Abuja for further medical treatment early Monday (today).

According to Arise TV, a source said arrangements had been made to fly the 42-year-old woman out of the country by 6am, adding that a medical evacuation aircraft was already at the airport awaiting her arrival.

“The medivac plane is already at the airport waiting to evacuate her,” the source said.

The source added that the federal government was expected to announce the development after the patient had departed Nigeria’s airspace.

The proposed evacuation is coming amid heightened surveillance and contact-tracing efforts by Nigerian health authorities to prevent further transmission of the disease.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said two suspected Ebola cases from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Rivers State have tested negative, while 53 primary contacts of the confirmed index case have been identified and are being monitored.

The agency also said that based on complaints by the contacts in quarantine, the federal government was considering the payment of N100,000 per week.

The agency, however, noted that the arrangement was interim as stated are expected to take over maintenance of the contacts cases in their domain subsequently.

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Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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