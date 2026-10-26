Don’t Use Ebola To Stop 2027 Elections – SDP Candidate, Adebayo Warns

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has warned against using the Ebola outbreak as a reason to cancel political campaigns or postpone the 2027 general election.

Adebayo argued that a single confirmed case of Ebola was not enough to declare an epidemic, insisting that Nigeria could protect public health without disrupting the electoral process.

Naija News reports that the politician spoke on Sunday, October 25, at a dinner organised by the leadership of his Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.

The SDP candidate said his campaign would continue to mobilise Nigerians ahead of the election while observing relevant public health guidelines.

He also urged Nigerians to take precautionary measures and report suspected Ebola symptoms to health authorities.

Adebayo’s position comes after the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, said there was no immediate need to cancel political campaigns, conferences or other large gatherings because of the outbreak.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja last Thursday, Pate explained that the government would consider restrictions if the situation worsened, adding that any decision would be based on scientific evidence and consultations with public health experts.

Stressing on the matter, the SDP presidential candidate recalled Nigeria’s response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak under former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying the government’s handling of the situation was transparent.

He, however, accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of failing to provide the same level of transparency in the current situation.

Adebayo said, “Ebola is not the biggest public health crisis we have in Nigeria. It is just that whatever the APC government discusses or presides over, there’s always deception, obfuscation, and opportunism involved.

“One single incident of Ebola is not enough to talk about an epidemic. Secondly, we have dealt with Ebola in Nigeria before during the time of Goodluck Jonathan, with Dr (Onyebuchi) Chukwu as Minister of Health.

“Everybody in Nigeria had a transparent understanding of Ebola. The person who brought it to Nigeria, Patrick Sawyer, from Liberia, the lead consultant physician who treated him then was Dr (Stella) Adadevoh. Everything about it was transparent. But this particular one is shrouded in mystery.”

He insisted that the outbreak should not be used to disrupt political activities or postpone the 2027 election.

“So, we cannot cancel campaigns, rallies, or shift an important election like the upcoming 2027 poll. The greatest gift anyone can give to support the health of Nigerians is to go to the poll to vote and kick out the APC,” Adebayo said.

Beyond Ebola concerns, Adebayo said his manifesto had been translated into several Nigerian languages to help voters understand the party’s plans ahead of the 2027 election. He said the document focused on security and welfare, which he described as the primary responsibilities of government.

According to him, the party had made its manifesto available in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, while further translations into other Nigerian languages were also in circulation.

“The primary duty of government is security and welfare. If you have studied our manifesto, you will realised it was published in all the major languages namely English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. As we have gone beyond that to further break it down in other languages, which are now in circulation.

“When we campaign, we want Nigerians to ask questions and cross-examine us on the areas thry are clear about in our policy document,” he stated.

Adebayo urged electorates to study the manifesto, question the party’s proposals and assess its plans before making their choice at the polls.