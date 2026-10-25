Ekiti SDP Governorship Candidate, Alade Defects To APC

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Ekiti State’s June 20 governorship election, Isaac Alade, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Alade, who also backed President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term, announced his defection in a statement on Saturday.

He said the decision came after he withdrew his petition involving the SDP and reconsidered his political options, adding that the APC offered him a better platform to contribute to the state’s and the country’s development.

In his declaration letter made available to Sunday Punch, the former SDP candidate said he was impressed by the performance of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, particularly the projects executed by his administration and his people-focused style of leadership.

He described the governor as hardworking, humble and respectful, noting that Oyebanji’s commitment to the welfare of Ekiti people convinced him that supporting the administration was the right move.

Alade also threw his weight behind the President’s economic reforms, while acknowledging that Nigerians were going through difficult times.

He listed food scarcity, insecurity, high fuel prices and general economic hardship among the challenges facing citizens, but urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration.

He said rebuilding the economy would require time, unity, and the collective effort of all citizens, adding that the government needed sustained public support to deliver meaningful results.

The politician argued that continuity in governance, where it serves the national interest, was essential for sustainable development, and formally endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“Consequently, I, Alade Isaac Adedayo, hereby formally declare my departure from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and my decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Alade explained that he made the decision after carefully reflecting on his political journey and the future of Ekiti and Nigeria, stressing the need to align with a platform that would help him promote good governance, peace, unity, and development.

He pledged to support Oyebanji’s administration and the President’s national agenda, and urged his supporters and associates to follow him to the APC.