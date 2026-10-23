Ebola: Nigeria’s Infected Patient Is Wife Of Swiss Diplomat – Report

The woman who tested positive for Ebola in Nigeria is the wife of a Swiss diplomat based in Abuja.

Naija News the 42-year-old Ugandan-born woman tested positive on October 20, in what Nigerian authorities described as the country’s first confirmed Ebola case in more than a decade.

In a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said she is believed to have contracted the virus while travelling in Uganda.

The statement disclosed that the woman had spent about a week at a private clinic in Abuja with symptoms before her diagnosis.

“She is believed to have contracted the virus whilst travelling to Uganda around two weeks ago,” the ministry said

It added that her husband, who travelled with her, was in isolation but had not developed symptoms.

“Her husband is in isolation; he has not shown any symptoms. He was travelling with his wife when she is believed to have contracted Ebola,” the statement said.

However, the source of the woman’s infection remains unclear, as health authorities continue to reconstruct her movements and possible exposure.

Ugandan officials have said she travelled to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo before passing through Uganda.

But the World Health Organisation and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said they had not received verified information confirming that she visited the country.

Africa CDC official Wessam Mankoula said Nigeria and Uganda were exchanging information to establish the woman’s movements and possible source of infection.

“So far, there is no validated information (that) this case traveled to DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo),” Mankoula told an online press conference on Thursday.

The WHO’s representative in Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said information received by the organisation showed that the woman returned to Abuja on October 3 after being in Uganda from September 16.

“The facts which we have received is that the patient returned to Abuja on October 3, being away from September 16 in Uganda,” Ursu said.

He added that the patient remained hospitalised and that her biochemical markers were improving.