Ebola: Africa CDC Speaks On Where Nigeria’s Patient Contracted Virus

The Director General of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr Jean Kaseya, has stated it is still not certain where Nigeria’s Ebola case contracted the virus.

Naija News reports that Keseya disclosed this during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

He explained that although the patient came from Uganda, there is no confirmation that she was infected there.

“What we know is that the lady came from Uganda, but what we don’t know is whether it is a transmission from Uganda, Kampala, or a transmission that came from another place. When we have answers to these questions, I will go back to Uganda to discuss the issue.

“From what I know now, Uganda has declared the end of the outbreak,” Kaseya said.

Kaseya said Africa CDC is in talks with Nigeria, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to trace the source of infection and avoid a diplomatic crisis.

He disclosed that the patient is Nigerian-born, lives in Abuja and arrived in the Federal Capital Territory with her husband on October 3 after spending days in Uganda.

Earlier, Uganda’s Ministry of Health said the patient was a Nigerian national who travelled to eastern DRC for business before transiting through Uganda, adding that travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred there.