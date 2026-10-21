No Ebola Case In Oyo – Commissioner

The Oyo State Government has said no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease has been recorded in the state.

It added that it has put surveillance and emergency response measures in place to prevent and contain any possible outbreak.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, gave the assurance while speaking with journalists in her office on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, posted on the state government’s 𝕏 handle.

She urged residents not to panic, but to stay alert and observe recommended safety measures.

Ajetunmobi said the Ministry of Health started preparations in June 2026 to boost the state’s readiness against Ebola and other infectious diseases, including diphtheria.

She explained that the state adopted the One Health approach, working with the Ministries of Information, Agriculture and Environment, as well as the Epidemiology Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

According to her, the partnership is designed to strengthen disease surveillance, preparedness and response in all 33 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner disclosed that disease surveillance units had been activated across the LGAs, while educational materials on how Ebola spreads, how to prevent it, and emergency contacts had been distributed to health facilities.

She said hospitals had also stepped up infection prevention and control measures, with health workers told to watch for patients showing symptoms of the disease.

Ajetunmobi stressed the need for health workers to strictly follow infection control protocols, including the proper use of personal protective equipment.

The commissioner cautioned residents against ignoring symptoms, noting that the early signs of Ebola could be similar to those of malaria.

She advised anyone with sudden fever, severe headache, joint or muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, extreme weakness, abdominal pain or unexplained bleeding to seek medical attention immediately.

She said the disease’s incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.

On the state’s capacity to handle suspected cases, Ajetunmobi said trained health personnel, including laboratory teams for sample collection and testing, were on standby.

She added that the Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo had been prepared as part of the emergency response plan.

The commissioner said the ministry was intensifying public enlightenment to ensure residents understood the risks of the disease and how to prevent its spread.

She noted that cooperation among government agencies, health workers, the media and communities was key to early detection, prompt reporting and effective containment.

“The Government of Oyo State is taking proactive steps to ensure that the state is adequately prepared to respond to any potential outbreak,” she said.

Ajetunmobi reiterated that the state had not recorded any confirmed case and warned residents against spreading unverified information.

She urged them to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitisers where necessary.

Residents were also advised to avoid direct contact with the blood and body fluids of suspected or confirmed patients, as well as potentially contaminated materials.

The state government said residents could report suspected cases or seek help through the following numbers:

Ibadan Zone: 0803374205, 08025245809, 08033515158, 07039531882

Ogbomoso Zone: 08195531882, 08024347856

Oyo Zone: 08132407856, 08033397856

Ibarapa Zone: 08020325728, 08020335728

Oke-Ogun Zone: 09062433608, 07067737410