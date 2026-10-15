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Petrol Price Cut: Filling Stations Shut In Kebbi, Oyo

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Key Takeaways

  • Several filling stations in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, shut their gates after NNPCL announced a ₦66 petrol price cut, leaving motorists scrambling for fuel.
  • A filling station manager told Vanguard the station had petrol in stock, but the owner stopped sales because the product was bought higher than the new rate.
  • In Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, closures disrupted workers and transporters, with some stations allegedly selling petrol for up to ₦1,500 per litre after long queues.

Some motorists in the Kebbi State capital, Birnin Kebbi, have stayed off the roads as several filling stations shut their gates despite the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announcing a ₦66 reduction in petrol prices.

A survey by journalists on Thursday (today) showed that many filling stations had stopped selling petrol barely a day after the announcement, leaving residents struggling to get the product.

The development followed decisions by some independent marketers to suspend sales, reducing the number of stations where motorists could buy petrol.

The situation has also affected movement on major roads in the state capital, with some motorists avoiding unnecessary trips because of the high cost and limited availability of fuel.

A manager of one of the affected filling stations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that the station had petrol in stock but its owner directed that sales be suspended.

He explained that the available product was purchased at a higher price, making it difficult for the station to sell at the newly announced lower rate without suffering losses.

Naija News observed that some petrol stations in the Oke-Ogun part of Oyo State were also closed on Wednesday (yesterday) and today, Thursday.

A civil servant in the state, Aminu Muhammed, said the situation had disrupted the daily activities of workers, with some unable to go to work.

He added that some commercial drivers had parked their vehicles because petrol was either too expensive or difficult to find.

Commercial transport operators, popularly known as kabu-kabu, also expressed frustration, saying the price reduction had not brought the expected relief.

They alleged that some filling stations that remained open sold petrol for as much as ₦1,500 per litre, even after motorists had waited for hours in long queues.

The situation has left residents struggling to access petrol despite the announced price reduction, with motorists, workers and transport operators continuing to bear the burden of limited supply and high prices.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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