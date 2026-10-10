NNPCL Commended For 30-day Fuel Discount

The Coalition of Citizens Groups for Good Governance has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the planned 30-day petrol discount, describing it as a positive step towards easing the burden of high fuel prices on Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the coalition, in a statement on Saturday signed by National President Nath Oguche, commended NNPCL’s group chief executive officer, Bayo Ojulari, stressing that the federal government’s fuel discount offered temporary relief to households and businesses struggling with rising transportation and operating costs.

According to him, the initiative, alongside measures to improve transparency and introduce innovations such as self-service smart pumps, reflected the benefits of effective leadership and a more responsive approach to governance.

The coalition also praised NNPC’s efforts to reduce corruption and improve transparency, stressing that the company’s recent initiatives showed the importance of leadership that prioritises institutional reform and better service delivery.

The group added that the public should assess institutions not only by their policies and announcements but also by the practical improvements they deliver to citizens.

The statement read, “The planned fuel discount is a welcome development, particularly at a time when Nigerians are grappling with high fuel prices and rising transportation costs. We commend NNPCL and its leadership under Bayo Ojulari for supporting measures that could ease some of this pressure on citizens. Initiatives that respond to the economic realities of ordinary Nigerians deserve recognition, especially when they are accompanied by efforts to improve efficiency and accountability.

“Beyond the fuel discount, we are encouraged by the innovations being introduced under Ojulari’s leadership, including self-service smart pumps and efforts to strengthen transparency in the company’s operations. These developments indicate what a seasoned administrator can achieve when experience, innovation and a commitment to public service guide decision-making. NNPCL is a strategic national institution, and improvements in its operations have implications for the wider economy and the daily lives of Nigerians.

“Good governance requires more than managing an institution’s routine affairs. It demands the courage to confront longstanding problems, introduce better ways of working and ensure that the public receives value from the resources entrusted to the institution. We believe that the steps being taken at NNPCL deserve attention, and we urge the management to sustain the momentum while ensuring that the benefits reach Nigerians across the country.”