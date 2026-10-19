More Appointees Resign From Makinde’s Government In Oyo (Full List)

A fresh wave of resignations has hit the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State.

Naija News understands that four appointees resigned their positions in separate letters for various reasons on Monday.

The three officials who resigned from the Makinde government served on the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the Governing Council of Michael Adeniyi Koleosho Polytechnic, Saki, respectively, while the fourth served as a Supervisory Councillor in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area.

The officials who resigned are Joshua Olusola Afolabi, Rebecca Oladoja Agbejimi, Noah Olusola Adeyanju, and Suleiman Abiodun Adegbola.

They submitted their resignations in separate letters dated October 19, 2026, addressed to Makinde through the newly appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, while the supervisory councillor’s letter went to the local government chairman.

Their resignations took immediate effect.

In his letter, Afolabi described his appointment as a privilege and a honour and appreciated the opportunity to contribute to the development of the education sector and the overall progress of the state.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the government and the good people of Oyo State in this capacity,” Afolabi said, adding that he was proud of his contributions to the commission and wished the state government continued success in the discharge of its responsibilities,” he said.

Similarly, Agbejimi, in her resignation letter, thanked Makinde for the confidence reposed in her and the opportunity to serve as a member of SUBEB.

“It has been a privilege to contribute to the governance, development and advancement of the parastatal,” she stated.

Although both officials expressed gratitude to Makinde and his administration, neither disclosed specific reasons for their decisions quit their appointments.

Adeyanju, in his letter, also acknowledged the opportunity to contribute to the growth of Michael Adeniyi Koleosho Polytechnic, Saki, and expressed his commitment to the institution’s continued development.

“Kindly accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation.

“Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve as a member, Michael Adeniyi Koleosho Polytechnic, Saki,” the letter read in part.

The latest departures bring the reported number of political appointees and other government officials who have resigned from the Makinde government in recent weeks to 12.

They include former Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who served as Special Adviser on Security; Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, a member of the Oyo State Advisory Council; and Mrs Funmi Arulogun, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Others are Segun Ogunwuyi, who resigned as Chief of Staff to the governor; Tara Adefope, Director-General of the Due Process Office, whose resignation the state government announced last week; Dr Damilare Gideon Amusan, who stepped down as chairman of the Governing Board of the College of Agriculture, Igboora; and two-term lawmaker Hon. Peter Oyetunji, among others.