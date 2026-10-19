2027: Oyo Governorship Aspirant Speaks On Stepping Down

Action Alliance (AA) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Olaniyi Ajekiigbe, has insisted that he has not withdrawn from the 2027 race or accepted Titilola Sodo as the party’s candidate.

Ajekiigbe, popularly known as OLA, said the dispute over the party’s governorship ticket remained before the court and should not be treated as settled.

His position was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday by his Head of Publicity Office, Oluseyi Akinwale, Naija News reports.

Although he welcomed efforts to promote peace and unity within the party, Ajekiigbe warned that such moves should not be used to suggest that the legal dispute had been decided in favour of any side.

“The judgment must not be written before the judge delivers it. We are cautioning party members and stakeholders against treating the matter as settled while it remains before a competent court,” the statement said.

The disagreement centres on the Action Alliance governorship primary held on May 26, 2026, at the party’s secretariat on Old-Ife Road, Ibadan.

Ajekiigbe’s camp maintained that he won the exercise, which it said was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other electoral stakeholders.

It added that documentary evidence, including an electoral report, was available to support his claim.

The camp also argued that INEC’s publication of a candidate’s name did not automatically settle the legal dispute over the party’s recognised national leadership or the process through which its candidate emerged.

“INEC’s publication of a candidate’s name did not, by itself, resolve a pending legal dispute concerning the party’s recognised national leadership or the process by which its candidate emerged,” the statement said.

It further stressed that Ajekiigbe had neither accepted Sodo’s candidacy nor surrendered the mandate he believed he won during the primary.

His camp said the matter should be resolved in line with the law.

Ajekiigbe’s camp also called on INEC to remain impartial and comply with any applicable court orders recognising Kenneth Udeze as the party’s National Chairman and James Veniembe as National Secretary.

It urged the commission to give effect to such orders, including the uploading of the party’s candidates on its platform where required.

According to the statement, resolving the leadership dispute is necessary to clarify the party’s position ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The aspirant’s camp appealed to Action Alliance members, supporters and residents of Oyo State to remain calm and obey the law while the court process continues.

“Peace and unity can endure only when the rights of all parties are respected and justice is allowed to take its course,” the statement added.