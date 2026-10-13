Lagos: ‘Many People Will Not Be Allowed To Vote’ – Falana Speaks Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned political candidates in Lagos State to prepare to defend voters against violence and intimidation in the 2027 general elections, recalling what happened during the last election, Naija News reports.

Falana urged candidates across political parties to work together to protect the votes of eligible residents, regardless of their political affiliations or ethnic backgrounds.

He warned that some politicians who fear losing elections could resort to thuggery and violence to stop people from voting.

“Let me now warn the candidates: Going by what happened during the last election, violence will be introduced. Many people will not be allowed to vote, unless you guys are ready to form, regardless of your political parties, to form a group that will defend the vote of everybody in Lagos,” he said a public event in a video shared by News Central TV.

Falana also condemned attempts to deny people their voting rights because of their appearance or perceived ethnic identity, insisting that every eligible Nigerian should be free to participate in elections.

“We didn’t fight for this rickety democracy, that somebody will look at your face: ‘Oh, you should not vote in this country,’” he said.

The lawyer appealed to candidates to put their political differences aside and ensure that voters are protected during the elections.

“And I want to beg you, if you are ready to defend the vote of everybody, and it’s very important, because those who cannot win elections, resort to violence, thuggery, where you come from, that you don’t look like a Yoruba man, therefore you must not vote. In Lagos, in Nigeria, that must not be allowed,” he said.

Beyond the 2027 elections, Falana questioned the estimated ₦15tn cost of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, asking the Federal Government to explain how the money set aside for the project would be spent.

He raised concerns over reports that the route, initially planned along Nigeria’s southern coastline, was being extended inland, suggesting that funding challenges could be behind the change.

“The road, coastal road has now become land road, I’m sure you are aware.

“What I’m saying is that, after Ogun State, they now said they are going from Edo to go by land, because they can’t fund it. Again, we must now ask questions: What are the 15 trillion naira earmarked for that road?” he said.

Falana said Nigerians must hold public officials accountable by asking questions about how public funds are spent.

“And that is the only way we can get these people to be accountable,” he said.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a major infrastructure project of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. It is designed to connect Lagos to Calabar in Cross River State along the country’s southern coastline.

The project is estimated to cost about ₦15tn upon completion and has attracted public debate over its cost, route and funding.