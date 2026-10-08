Nigeria Loses Renowned Communication Scholar, Sobowale

Nigeria’s communication and media community is mourning the death of renowned scholar and veteran communication professional, Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, Naija News reports.

Sobowale died on Thursday morning at the age of 85, a member of his family, Akinniyi Sowunmi, announced.

In a statement, Sowunmi described the death as a major loss to the communication community, particularly the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals in Nigeria.

He said the deceased, who was also known as Pa Deacon Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, OON, passed away on October 8, 2026.

“This is a very sad day for us in the Communication Community in Nigeria and especially for us at the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals in Nigeria.

“Our father, Pa Deacon Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, OON, 85, joined the saints triumphant this morning, October 8, 2026,” the statement said.

The family said details of the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Barely two days ago, a prominent pro-democracy activist, businessman and former lawmaker, Chief Ralph Obioha, was reported.

Naija News reports that Obioha became widely known during Nigeria’s political crisis in the 1990s through his activities with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a group that campaigned for the restoration of democracy after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

During the period of military rule, Obioha played a major role in the pro-democracy struggle outside Nigeria.

He operated from Canada and the United States, where he joined other activists in seeking international support for the restoration of the democratic mandate believed to have been won in the June 12 election.

His political career also included service in Nigeria’s House of Representatives during the Second Republic.

Obioha later established the Justice Party, which participated in the 2003 presidential election with Reverend Chris Okotie as its candidate.

He was also involved in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, serving as chairman of its Caretaker Committee at a time when the organization was working to advance the interests of people from the South-East.

In June 2026, President Bola Tinubu conferred a national honour on Obioha alongside other Nigerians associated with the June 12 democratic struggle.

The award recognized his contribution to the pro-democracy movement and the sacrifices he made during the years of military rule.