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Former NADECO Leader And Ex Lawmaker Dies

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Ralph Obioha
Ralph Obioha

Key Takeaways

  • Chief Ralph Obioha, a former lawmaker and prominent pro-democracy activist linked to NADECO, has died, according to a report by Naija News.
  • Obioha rose to national prominence in the 1990s, campaigning against military rule after the June 12, 1993 election annulment, operating from Canada and the United States.
  • Obioha served in the House of Representatives in the Second Republic, founded the Justice Party that fielded Rev Chris Okotie in 2003, and led Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s caretaker panel.

Chief Ralph Obioha, a prominent pro-democracy activist, businessman and former lawmaker, has died.

Naija News reports that Obioha became widely known during Nigeria’s political crisis in the 1990s through his activities with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a group that campaigned for the restoration of democracy after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

During the period of military rule, Obioha played a major role in the pro-democracy struggle outside Nigeria.

He operated from Canada and the United States, where he joined other activists in seeking international support for the restoration of the democratic mandate believed to have been won in the June 12 election.

His political career also included service in Nigeria’s House of Representatives during the Second Republic.

Obioha later established the Justice Party, which participated in the 2003 presidential election with Reverend Chris Okotie as its candidate.

He was also involved in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, serving as chairman of its Caretaker Committee at a time when the organization was working to advance the interests of people from the South-East.

In June 2026, President Bola Tinubu conferred a national honour on Obioha alongside other Nigerians associated with the June 12 democratic struggle.

The award recognized his contribution to the pro-democracy movement and the sacrifices he made during the years of military rule.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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