NCDC Issues Fresh Warning Over Ebola Virus Outbreak

Nigeria has been placed on alert following the latest development in the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it has activated precautionary measures and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any threat to the country.

The Centre disclosed this in a health advisory signed by its Director General, Jide Idris, Naija News reports.

According to the NCDC, all preparatory activities are ongoing, while the measures will be reviewed based on the changing epidemiological situation and public health risk assessment.

The Centre also introduced enhanced surveillance measures for travellers arriving from countries with active or relevant EVD transmission.

Such travellers are required to complete the Health Declaration Form to support public health surveillance and follow-up.

“Passengers from all other countries are exempted from completing the form at this time,” the NCDC stated.

The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant, especially for symptoms associated with EVD.

It also advised anyone showing such symptoms to promptly seek medical attention and provide relevant information about their travel history or possible exposure where applicable.

The NCDC said the advisory was issued after a Dynamic Risk Assessment and consultations with relevant public health experts and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The Centre reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerians through evidence-based surveillance, preparedness and response to public health threats.

Meanwhile, the DRC reported 7,672 confirmed cases of EVD and 3,699 related deaths as of September 20, based on data up to September 19.

A total of 886 patients are currently hospitalized in isolation, representing an increase of 58 confirmed cases and 23 deaths compared with the previous report issued on September 19, based on data up to September 18.

The 58 new cases were recorded in Ituri with 38 cases, North Kivu with 14, Haut-Uélé with five and Tshopo with one case.

The DRC also reported that 1,879 people who tested positive for Bundibugyo virus have recovered.

Overall, 79.9 per cent of identified case contacts in the affected provinces are currently under follow-up.

Since the previous ECDC report of September 18, the DRC has recorded 197 new confirmed cases and 94 deaths.