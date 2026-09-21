NiMet Issues Fresh Weather Warning Across Nigeria

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in several parts of Nigeria between Monday and Wednesday, with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warning that strong winds could come before the storms in some areas.

Naija News reports that the NiMet gave the warning in its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja.

For Monday morning, the agency forecast thunderstorms with light rain over parts of Taraba and Kebbi states.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms and moderate rain over parts of the North-East, Kaduna, Taraba and Kebbi later in the day.

In the North-Central, NiMet said parts of Niger State could experience thunderstorms with light rain in the morning, while most parts of the region could have thunderstorms and moderate rain in the afternoon or evening.

The agency forecast cloudy weather across the southern states on Monday morning, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain expected in parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

It said thunderstorms with light rain would affect more parts of the region later in the afternoon or evening.

NiMet said patches of cloud would cover the northern region on Tuesday morning, with thunderstorms and light rain expected over parts of Taraba.

By the afternoon or evening, most parts of the northern region are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain.

For the North-Central, the agency forecast partly cloudy weather in the morning.

It said thunderstorms with moderate rain would later affect parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau states.

Across the southern region, NiMet predicted mostly cloudy weather on Tuesday morning, followed by thunderstorms and light rain over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia and the South-South.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy skies across the northern region on Wednesday morning, with thunderstorms and moderate rain over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.

It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain across most parts of the northern region later in the day.

In the North-Central region, the agency forecast partly cloudy skies in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain over parts of the FCT, Plateau, Niger and Nasarawa.

Most parts of the region are expected to experience thunderstorms and moderate rain later in the day.

For the southern region, NiMet said cloudy weather would dominate Wednesday morning, while thunderstorms and moderate rain would affect most parts later in the day.

NiMet Issues Safety Advice

The weather agency warned that strong winds could precede thunderstorms in areas where rainfall is expected.

It urged residents to secure loose objects and take necessary precautions.

“The public should take adequate precaution and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision,” NiMet said.

The agency also advised motorists to avoid driving during heavy rainfall and urged residents to disconnect electrical appliances from sockets during thunderstorms.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees,” it advised.

NiMet further advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation to support effective flight planning.

It urged Nigerians to stay updated through its weather forecasts and other official channels.