NiMet Predicts Heavy Rains, Warns Five States Of Possible Flooding

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of thunderstorms and rains across different parts of the country between Wednesday and Friday, September 9 – 11.

In its weather outlook released in Abuja on Tuesday (yesterday), the agency said parts of the North could experience morning thunderstorms and light rains on Wednesday, particularly in Taraba and Kebbi states.

It also forecast isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains later in the day across parts of Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna states.

“For the North-Central region, thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over most parts of the region,” it said.

In the southern region, NiMet predicted a cloudy atmosphere with chances of morning rains over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states.

It said moderate rains were expected over most parts of the region later in the day.

For Thursday, the agency predicted patches of clouds across the northern region, with morning thunderstorms and light rains expected over parts of Jigawa, Kano, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna states.

“Later during the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states.

“For the North-Central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected, with prospects of morning thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and Benue states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region,” NiMet said.

The agency also forecast light morning rains over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

It said most parts of the southern region could experience continuous rains later in the day.

NiMet further warned of a high possibility of flooding in parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the forecast period.

For Friday, NiMet predicted partly cloudy skies across the northern region, with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rains over Taraba and Adamawa states in the morning.

It said thunderstorms with moderate rains were expected in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa and Taraba states during the afternoon or evening.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the central region, with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated in most parts of the region.

“A cloudy atmosphere is expected over the southern region, with prospects of moderate rains over parts of Ondo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet said moderate rains were also expected over most parts of the southern region later in the day.

The agency warned that strong winds could come before the rains in areas expected to experience thunderstorms.

It urged members of the public to take necessary precautions and secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away or causing damage.

“The states with the possibility of flash floods should activate the emergency response system immediately.

“Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees. Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning of their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet,” it said.