NiMet Issue Rain Alert Across Nigeria, Predicts Three-day Thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather, thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in many parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday.

In its weather outlook released in Abuja on Wednesday, August 5, the agency said several states in the northern, North-Central and southern parts of Nigeria would experience varying degrees of rainfall and thunderstorms during the three-day period.

The agency also warned that strong winds could accompany some of the thunderstorms and advised residents to take necessary safety precautions, Naija News reports.

According to NiMet, Wednesday morning will begin with patches of clouds across the northern region, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected in parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states.

It added that later in the day, the thunderstorms would spread to Kaduna and the entire North-East.

On Thursday, the agency said cloudy conditions would continue in the region, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected in parts of Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe during the morning.

It noted that, “Later in the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over most parts of the region.”

For Friday, NiMet forecast early morning thunderstorms with rainfall in parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states before the weather system spreads across the entire northern region later in the day.

NiMet also predicted cloudy skies over the North-Central region on Wednesday, with chances of thunderstorms and light rainfall in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states during the morning.

It said residents of Benue, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau states should expect moderate rainfall and thunderstorms later in the day.

The agency further stated that the region would continue to experience widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall throughout Thursday.

On Friday, it forecast light morning rainfall in parts of Nasarawa and Benue states, while moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across the region later in the day.

For the southern region, NiMet predicted generally cloudy skies on Wednesday morning, with light rainfall expected in parts of the South-South.

It added that moderate rainfall would later affect parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, the South-East and the South-South.

The forecast for Thursday indicates moderate rainfall in parts of Ondo and across the South-South during the day, while the South-East and South-South are expected to receive more rainfall later in the day.

On Friday, the agency said light rainfall is likely across the South-South in the morning, with moderate rainfall expected later in parts of Ondo, Oyo, Enugu, Imo, as well as other areas in the South-East and South-South.

The agency warned that strong winds may occur before rainfall in places expected to experience thunderstorms.

According to NiMet, “Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precaution and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.”

It urged residents to avoid driving during heavy rainfall, disconnect electrical appliances from power sockets during storms and stay away from tall trees to reduce the risk of injuries from falling branches or uprooted trees.

The agency also advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to support effective flight planning and safe operations.

It added, “Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet.”