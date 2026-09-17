Two Killed As Troops Rescue 31 Kidnap Victims In Katsina, Kebbi

The Nigerian military has rescued 31 kidnapped victims and killed two terrorists in separate operations across Katsina and Kebbi States.

The operations, carried out by troops of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation Fansan Yamma, on September 14 and 15, also led to the arrest of two suspected terrorists.

Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

In Katsina State, troops of Sector 2 moved in after receiving reports of the abduction of civilians from Unguwan Daudu and Unguwan Chibauna communities in Funtua Local Government Area on September 14.

Danja said the troops launched a hot pursuit of the terrorists and engaged them in a gun battle before rescuing 10 victims.

The rescued victims comprised three males and seven females, including an infant.

He said the victims were taken into the custody of the troops for further action.

On the same day in Kebbi State, troops responded to a distress call over the abduction of civilians from Fafala Village in Kangiwa Local Government Area.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops conducted a fighting patrol towards Fafala and Dandikwa, where they encountered the terrorists.

The troops engaged the terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire, forcing them to flee in disarray.

Danja said further operations in the area led to the rescue of 21 kidnapped victims, who were later reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, troops on September 15 foiled an alleged plan by terrorists to attack communities in Matazu and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The troops, acting on credible intelligence, moved towards the terrorists’ hideout and engaged them with superior firepower.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation, including Abbah Alhassan, described by the military as a known terrorist kingpin.

Other terrorists reportedly escaped into the surrounding bush.

Items recovered from the area included 10 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, a cutlass, camouflage clothing and Indian hemp.

Also on September 15, troops arrested two suspected terrorists in the Yantumaki general area of Dan Musa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Danja said preliminary interrogation showed that the suspects were allegedly linked to a terrorist kingpin identified as Mannori.

The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

Danja said the operations showed the continued efforts of Operation Fansan Yamma to rescue kidnapped victims, disrupt terrorist networks and restrict the movement of terrorists across its area of operation.

“The Joint Task Force appreciates members of the public for their continued support and urges them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency,” the statement added.