Bandits Kill Abducted Victim, Send Severed Head To Katsina Emirate

Terrorists operating in Katsina State have reportedly killed one of more than 100 people abducted in the state and sent his severed head to the Shadadi Emirate.

The development was disclosed on Friday by a Katsina-based social media commentator, Bakatsine, who said the victim was among residents being held by the terrorists.

According to the source, the victim was killed by his abductors before his severed head was allegedly delivered to the Shadadi Emirate.

Bakatsine stated in a post on 𝕏, “The severed head of one of the more than 100 people abducted by bandits was reportedly sent to the Shadadi Emirate today.

“The victim was reportedly killed by the abductors. The development is heartbreaking and will undoubtedly deepen fears for the many others who remain in captivity.”

Bakatsine called for urgent action to secure the release of those still being held.

“How many more innocent people have to die before this cycle of abductions and killings is brought to an end?” the source asked.

The identity of the reported victim was not immediately disclosed.

The circumstances surrounding his alleged abduction and killing could also not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, terrorists operating in Zamfara State have reportedly issued a fresh ultimatum to residents of a community in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, demanding ₦50 million, 50 cattle and 50 sheep.

The terrorists were said to have invaded an open market in the community and given residents seven days to meet the demands or face another attack.

According to Sahara Reporters, residents who spoke about the development attributed the latest threat to what they described as security agencies’ and the government’s failure to stop repeated attacks in the area.

One resident said, “This is happening because the government and security agencies have failed to stop these terrorists from attacking us. They have come here several times, and nothing has been done to prevent them from coming back.”

Residents accuse terrorists of taking over communities

The residents alleged that the terrorists had previously seized farmlands and rustled livestock belonging to villagers without facing significant resistance from security forces.

“They have taken our farmlands and rustled our cattle, but we have not seen any serious response from the security agencies. Now they have become so bold that they can enter our market and give us a deadline to bring them money and animals,” another resident said.

Another resident alleged that the absence of a decisive security response had emboldened the terrorists.

“They are now behaving as if they own this community. They attack us, take our farms and animals, and leave without being stopped. That is why they have the confidence to come back and tell us what we must pay,” the resident said.

A further account described the latest ultimatum as evidence of the growing boldness of the terrorists.

“They have become very boastful because every time they attack, there is no decisive response. They are now daring the people openly, and that is why this latest demand is frightening,” another resident stated.