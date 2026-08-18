‘Play According To The Rules’ – Expert Tells Politicians Ahead Of 2027 Elections

A Security Expert, Ibrahim Katsina, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sacntion any politician caught inciting the government or using thugs to distrupt political exercises in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

He urged political leaders and their supporters to simply play by the rule and conduct their activities peacefully without heating up the atmosphere as the general election day closesby.

Naija News reports that the former Special Adviser on Security Matters to former Governor Aminu Masari, gave the advisory on Monday, August 17, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television programme.

He further admonished the politicians to use their manifestos to gain the trust of the people rather than resort to activities capable of causing unrest.

According to him, democracy thrives on healthy competition and issue-based campaigns rather than violence, intimidation and hate speech.

“As the 2027 electioneering campaign draws closer, my advice to politicians is that they play according to the rules of the game in order not to overheat the polity,” he said.

“Let them sell the manifesto of their parties and that of their candidates in an amicable manner, and that’s the beauty of democracy.

“We need a stable polity. Politicians should play according to the rules of the game and avoid anything that could create tension. And INEC must ensure that any politician that heats the polity by inciting government or using thuggery be sanctioned. And enforcement agencies should ensure that the regulations are followed.”

Katsina appealed to security agencies to ensure compliance with the rules guiding electioneering campaigns.

The security expert commended what he described as the significant improvement in the security situation across Katsina State, attributing the progress to the collaborative efforts of government and security agencies.

He noted that security agencies have become more professional in understanding emerging criminal trends and deploying effective containment measures, and he expressed optimism that the gains recorded would continue.

Katsina also beliefs that security challenges subside before the 2027 general elections.

“Security is everybody’s business. When we unite against terror, we will succeed. The country belongs to all of us, and we must work together to ensure criminals do not destabilise our society,” he stated.

“The isolated cases now are surmountable, and I am sure that with the efforts being put in place by the government and security agencies, these crimes will come to pass.”