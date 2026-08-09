Notorious Bandit Leader Ado Aleiro Loses Son, Eight Relatives In Katsina Clash

Notorious bandit leader Ado Aleiro has reportedly lost his son, eight other family members and about 30 motorcycles following a recent encounter at Doma village in Katsina State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, citing intelligence reports dated August 9, said the losses dealt a major setback to Aleiro’s criminal network operating across parts of the North-West.

According to the report, about 30 motorcycles deployed by the syndicate during the encounter failed to return, while the fighters using them were reportedly killed.

The intelligence report further claimed that Aleiro’s son and eight other members of his family were among those killed during the encounter.

The loss of the motorcycles is also considered significant because criminal gangs operating across Katsina, Zamfara and neighbouring states rely heavily on motorcycles to move fighters and supplies across difficult terrain.

Consequently, the reported losses could reduce the syndicate’s mobility and ability to rapidly deploy its members.

Following the encounter, intelligence sources claimed Aleiro was seen moving alone on a motorcycle around the Sakya Dutse, Higi and Asaula areas at about 3:51 p.m. on Sunday.

His movements were reportedly being monitored as security operatives sought to establish his destination and assess the condition of his remaining network.

The report also claimed that Aleiro had become concerned about the security of a proposed illegal mining location at Gidan Buhari in Chadiya Ward, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He was reportedly worried that the location could be attacked by members of a local vigilante group operating from Tsafe.

Security sources believe the reported losses could provide an opportunity to increase pressure on Aleiro’s network and prevent surviving members from regrouping.

The development comes amid sustained military and security operations against armed groups operating across Katsina, Zamfara and other parts of the North-West under Operation Fansan Yamma.