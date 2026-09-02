Katsina Health Workers Declare Seven-Day Warning Strike

Healthcare services in Katsina State may be disrupted from September 8, 2026, as the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals of Nigeria (AHAPN) has announced a seven-day warning strike over unresolved welfare and professional demands.

Naija News understands that the action will begin at midnight on Tuesday, September 8, after the 21-day ultimatum issued to the Katsina State Government expired without an agreement being reached with the workers.

The warning strike involves members of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

AHAPN said the decision followed what it described as years of discussions and meetings with the state government over issues affecting healthcare workers.

According to the association, several of the demands have been acknowledged by the government, but implementation has not followed.

The state chairman of AHAPN, Ibrahim Balange, announced the planned action in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the workers had reached the point where industrial action was necessary after other efforts to resolve the dispute failed.

The association also warned that the seven-day action could be followed by an indefinite strike if the state government does not take steps to address the workers’ concerns before the warning period ends.

“We call on the general public to understand our situation and hold the government responsible for any inconveniences this action may cause. We have exhausted all amicable options without success,” the statement said.