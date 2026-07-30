Shari’ah Court Judge Escapes Through Window As Bandits Attack Courtroom

A Shari’ah court judge, Mohammed Muktar, narrowly escaped a suspected bandit attack on Wednesday after armed men invaded a courtroom in Gwarjo village, Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Daily Trust, the assailants reportedly stormed the court premises around midday, fired several shots and demanded to know the judge’s whereabouts.

Residents said Muktar noticed the gunmen approaching from a distance and fled through a window shortly before they entered the courtroom.

A resident said a commercial motorcyclist helped the judge leave the area before the attackers reached the building.

“The bandits entered the courtroom, shooting indiscriminately and repeatedly asking where the judge was. Fortunately, he had already escaped through the window, and a commercial motorcyclist helped him flee before they arrived,” the resident said.

Another eyewitness said the gunmen became angry after discovering that Muktar had escaped.

According to the witness, the assailants threatened to kill the judge should he return to the community to preside over court proceedings.

In other news, no fewer than seven people were reportedly killed, and several others abducted when suspected bandits invaded Tsamaye village in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News reports that three of the victims were said to have been killed inside a mosque during the attack, which began at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and lasted until around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents said the assailants arrived in large numbers and operated for more than six hours, firing indiscriminately, attacking homes, looting shops and rustling livestock.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the bodies of seven victims were recovered after the bandits withdrew from the community on Wednesday morning.