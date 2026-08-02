Gov Radda Warns Residents Against Politicising Insecurity, Calls For Prayers

The governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda has warned residents of the state to desist from politicising security challenges.

He urged residents to deepen their prayers for lasting peace, while supporting security agencies in their efforts to restore normalcy.

Naija News reports that Dikko made the appeal on Saturday during the 2026 Yaumul Shukur (Thanksgiving Day), held to commemorate the 1934 merger of the former Katsina and Daura Provinces.

Radda said insecurity was a collective challenge that required unity, prayers and cooperation rather than political exploitation.

“This is not just a gathering. It is a tradition of gratitude set by our founding fathers. That is why we mark August 1 every year as Yaumul Shukur, to thank Allah and seek His protection for our state,” he said.

He described Katsina as a state blessed with accomplished sons and daughters who have made significant contributions to Nigeria and beyond.

The governor also paid tribute to former Presidents Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as eminent jurists, including Justices Muhammadu Bello, Mamman Nasir and Umaru Abdullahi, as well as generations of Islamic scholars for their enduring legacies of integrity and justice.

Radda stressed that while governments come and go, Katsina remains and must be protected by all its citizens.

He said the state government had strengthened its security architecture through the recruitment, training and equipping of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

“We have recruited, trained and equipped the Katsina State Community Watch Corps to support conventional security agencies. We will use every lawful means to protect lives and property,” he said.

The governor commended the military, police and the Community Watch Corps for recent joint operations, which he said led to the killing of more than 40 bandits, including a notorious kingpin.

He warned politicians and other stakeholders against exploiting the loss of innocent lives for political gain.

“No one should use the death of innocent people to chase power. Human life is sacred. Security must come first,” he said.