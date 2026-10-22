Ebola: Stop Politicising Public Health – APC Tackles Atiku Over Tinubu Criticism

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his comments on the Federal Government’s response to the reported Ebola case in Abuja.

The council insisted that the 10 billion naira approved for emergency preparedness has not been spent.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of failing to account for ₦10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness.

Atiku demanded publication of disbursement amounts, payment dates, contracts, recipients and delivered items, or an explanation if the government had not released the money.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the council’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, accused Atiku of politicising a public health emergency and making unsubstantiated allegations against President Tinubu’s administration.

Alake faulted Atiku’s reported criticism of the Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats.

Alake said Atiku’s statement questioned how the federal government had utilised the ₦10 billion approved for Ebola emergency response in June.

He maintained that the remained untouched, explaining that relevant government agencies had relied on other available resources to carry out surveillance and preparedness activities.

Responding to questions raised by Atiku’s camp about the emergency allocation, Alake said the fund had not been disbursed for expenditure.

The statement read: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar continues to foul up the political arena, with statement after statement dripping with insult and disrespect to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A statement credited to the former vice president on the latest public health issue opened with a title linking the President’s first name to Ebola and questioning how the Presidential Task Force spent the N10 billion approved for the emergency.

“We believe linking and rhyming President Bola Tinubu’s name to Ebola only risks turning a serious health concern into a vehicle to ridicule the President of the Federal Republic.

“The statement showed patent ignorance about the virus and why the traveller from Uganda was not detected on arrival at the Abuja airport.

“For anyone infected with the virus, the incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, with symptoms typically appearing 8 to 10 days after exposure. An infected person cannot spread or transmit Ebola to others until they actively develop symptoms.

“This is why it took the infected Nigerian some days before reporting to the hospital, where several tests showed that the person had Ebola.

“On accountability, the Atiku camp should note that the N10 billion the President approved for the Ebola emergency in June remains untouched, while the NCDC, FAAN, and other surveillance agencies have spent other available resources.”

He stated that agencies like NCDC, FAAN, and others deserve applause for mounting a robust surveillance at entry points to avert Ebola spread.

Alake pointed out that this surveillance network tipped off the government about the index case and led to contact tracing of the patient’s 44 contacts.

He said a responsible opposition will applaud the Task Force for being responsive, accusing Atiku’s camp of always going for cheap shots at the government.

He said: “In this vein, we consider his allegation that a ministerial briefing is intended to discourage attendance at campaign rallies or voting speculative. Vice President Atiku cannot make such a serious allegation without verifiable evidence, especially in the thick of electioneering. In any way, the press conference did not raise this issue, except to appeal to the public to comply with the Task Force’s announced protocol.

“We advise Atiku Abubakar and his hirelings to avoid politicising public health issues. A time like this demands that all Nigerians, including the opposition, rally around the health authorities and professionals, communicate responsibly, avoid rumour-mongering, and follow the protocols advised by the Task Force to ensure Ebola does not become a national epidemic.

“Nigerians deserve, first of all, protection from the deadly disease.”