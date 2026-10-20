Hospitals On Alert As FG Confirms First Ebola Case In Nigeria

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government has confirmed a case of Ebola Virus Disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and identified 44 people who may have been exposed to the infected patient.

The case involves a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda.

According to reports of the government’s announcement on Tuesday, laboratory sets confirmed the infection after the woman had spent several days receiving medical attention at a private hospital in the FCT.

The patient has since been placed in isolation and is receiving treatment.

Authorities have also commenced contact tracing and intensified surveillance to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The federal ministry of health and social welfare, the nigeria centre for disease control and prevention, and the FCT health services secretariat are coordinating efforts to contain the infection and prevent further transmission.

Surveillance has also been intensified, while the hospital is receiving support to strengthen infection prevention and control measures.

The federal government has urged public and private healthcare facilities nationwide to remain on high alert, promptly isolate suspected cases, observe strict infection prevention protocols, and immediately report suspected infections to public health authorities.