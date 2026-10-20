Afenifere Leader, Pa Fasoranti Is Dead

National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has died at age 100.

Naija News reports that Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, announced his death on Tuesday in a statement personally signed in Akure, the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa described Fasoranti as a revered elder statesman whose life was marked by wisdom, integrity and selfless service to Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

While expressing condolences to Fasoranti’s family, Aiyedatiwa prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, saying: “May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

The statement read: “With a heavy heart but with total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing of our revered elder statesman, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, who departed this world at the glorious age of 100.

“Pa Fasoranti was a patriarch, a beacon of wisdom, integrity and selfless service whose century-long life was marked by uncommon commitment to the development of our dear State, Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.

“His counsel, fatherly guidance and principled stand on issues of justice and good governance will be sorely missed.

“He lived a fulfilled life and left indelible footprints of honour and legacy for generations to come.

“Aiyedatiwa, on behalf of the Ondo State Government and its people, extended his condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure Kingdom and the entire state.”