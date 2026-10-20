Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 20th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 20th October, 2026.

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has defended the performance of President Bola Tinubu in the area of security.

Yari submitted that President Tinubu has tried his best and should not be blamed for his inability to fully wipe out insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Zamfara State made the submisison on Monday, during a visit to Kebbi State, where he met with Governor Nasir Idris, traditional rulers and other party leaders in Birnin Kebbi.

Yari said if ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired General, did his best but could not fully tackle insecurity, then there is no room to blame President Tinubu for the country’s insecurity challenges.

He maintained that President Tinubu is not folding his hands but is doing his best to fight insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

The Zamfara State government has dismissed claims that angry youths trapped the State Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mumini, in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier reports had indicated that Mumini was trapped by angry youths on Sunday, when he went to sympathise with residents over a recent bandit attack.

Recall that yesterday residents said the youths barricaded the entrance to the town, chanting “Bamayi,” a Hausa word meaning “We don’t want you,” accusing the government of failing to protect them from incessant bandit attacks.

The situation was said to have escalated, forcing the deputy governor and his security details to take cover for fear that the irate youths could attack them.

However, the spokesman for Zamfara State Governor Suleiman Bala Idris told Leadership that there was no truth to the claim.

He said the Deputy Governor successfully visited Bukkuyum and donated relief materials to the victims of insecurity.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has dismissed a ₦120 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, against the Department of State Services (DSS) and three others.

Naija News reports that Justice Sylvanus Oriji, in a judgment delivered on Monday, struck out the suit as lacking in merit and substance.

The judge also ordered El-Rufai to pay ₦200,000 in costs to each of the four respondents, including the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice.

The court held that letters from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) inviting the former governor for questioning over allegations against him were constitutional.

Justice Oriji ruled that the invitations, which asked El-Rufai to explain the allegations against him, did not violate his fundamental rights.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has insisted that the government of President Bola Tinubu is withholding ₦250 billion in Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) dividends for each state in the country.

The Governor made his stance known in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

He also challenged the federal government to address the substance of the allegation rather than resort to diversionary tactics and personal attacks.

Naija News recalls that Makinde had, on Friday, alleged that the administration of President Tinubu is holding on to the NLNG funds and would not release them until after the 2027 elections.

He made the allegation while speaking on Friday at the 2027 Budget Stakeholders’ Consultative Engagement held at the Olola Ogunlana Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

However, on Sunday, the presidency, in a statement by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said Makinde’s claim is false and should be disregarded.

The presidency also accused Makinde of making distorted claims on the matter for political reasons.

Reacting to Onanuga’s response, Makinde, in a statement signed by his media aide, pointed out that the Oyo State Governor is the incumbent Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and has evidence to back his claims.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reversed its decision to declare the seats of three lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara vacant, allowing them to resume their legislative duties.

The decision was taken during plenary on Monday as efforts to end the political crisis in the state continued, Naija News reports.

The lawmakers are Victor Oko-Jumbo, representing Bonny; Adolphus Timothy Oruibienimigha, representing Opobo/Nkoro; and Sokari Goodboy Sokari, representing Ahoada West.

The House considered a letter from the three lawmakers in which they said they did not receive the notice asking them to return to sittings after the President’s intervention in the crisis.

They apologised to the Assembly, and their apology was accepted. The House subsequently directed them to resume their duties.

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has labelled the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, a coward for running away from his responsibilities.

Naija News reports that Sowore spoke while addressing journalists at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, shortly after the court proceedings in his ongoing cybercrime trial.

The activist accused Ajayi of failing to appear in court, claiming that the DSS boss sent a representative in his place.

Sowore also said the DSS had identified All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, as a witness in the alleged cybercrime case.

Veteran Nollywood actor Antar Laniyan has said he would leave any gathering where a friend begins criticizing President Bola Tinubu in his presence.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known during an interview on the Oyinmomo TV podcast.

Laniyan explained that he prefers to avoid conversations about the president rather than engage in arguments with his friends.

According to him, he does not see the need to spend time discussing Tinubu’s performance in office when he is with people he considers friends.

He maintained that he would rather walk away from such discussions than allow political differences to affect his relationships.

The actor also indicated that his decision would remain the same even if he had a personal disagreement with the president.

He said he would still refuse to participate in a conversation centred on criticising Tinubu.

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has slammed her colleague, Eniola Badmus, over a gesture and facial expression after her name was mentioned during a podcast interview.

Naija News reports that Eniola Badmus couldn’t hide her feelings when Nigerian skit maker, Isbae U, casually dropped Laide Bakare’s name as one of his favourite actresses during the podcast interview.

In the video circulating online, Eniola Badmus hissed and changed her expression after Isbae U mentioned Laide Bakare.

Reacting to the video, Laide shared a post on her Instagram page describing Eniola as a nuisance and a bastard.

The movie star said Eniola had decided to bring her down at all costs, and she would no longer let it slide.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has identified possession as the key to limiting Lamine Yamal’s threat when his side hosts Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 20.

PSG will welcome the Spanish champions to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, hoping to build on their 4-2 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week.

However, Enrique’s side face a tough test against a Barcelona team that have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2026/27 season, with Yamal emerging as one of their biggest attacking threats.

The 19-year-old scored a superb goal in Barcelona’s weekend win over Real Betis. He has also registered eight goals and six assists in nine La Liga appearances this season, alongside two goals and three assists in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, Enrique said PSG would seek to dominate possession and limit the teenager’s opportunities to trouble their defence.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has banned mobile phones during meals in a bid to improve team spirit and revive the club’s struggling Premier League campaign.

The Italian restricted mobile phones during a recent training camp in Marbella, Spain, where he encouraged players to communicate more and build stronger relationships away from the pitch.

Tottenham have endured a poor start to the season, failing to win any of their opening six league matches and scoring just three goals. The results have left Spurs bottom of the table ahead of Monday’s meeting with newly promoted Coventry City.

De Zerbi believes better relationships within the squad could help players take greater responsibility and improve their performances.