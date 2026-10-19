Tinubu Has Not Done Anything To Me – Antar Laniyan Reveals What He Will Do If Friends Criticize President

Veteran Nollywood actor Antar Laniyan has said he would leave any gathering where a friend begins criticizing President Bola Tinubu in his presence.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known during an interview on the Oyinmomo TV podcast.

Laniyan explained that he prefers to avoid conversations about the president rather than engage in arguments with his friends.

According to him, he does not see the need to spend time discussing Tinubu’s performance in office when he is with people he considers friends.

He maintained that he would rather walk away from such discussions than allow political differences to affect his relationships.

The actor also indicated that his decision would remain the same even if he had a personal disagreement with the president.

He said he would still refuse to participate in a conversation centred on criticising Tinubu.

He disclosed during the interview: “If you are my friend and while we are together, you talk about President Bola Tinubu, I will walk away because he has not done anything to me. Even if he does, I will not engage in the conversation and still walk away.”

His comments also come days after veteran actor Jide Kosoko faced criticism on social media over his defence of the president and his administration.

Kosoko argued that the country’s economic difficulties could not be blamed entirely on the present government, saying that previous administrations had failed to make adequate plans for Nigeria’s growing population.