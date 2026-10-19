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‘Honestly, You’re An Ingrate, I Won’t Let This Slide’ – Laide Bakare Blasts Eniola Badmus

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Laide Bakare criticised Eniola Badmus on Instagram over her reaction when skit maker Isbae U mentioned Bakare during a podcast interview.
  • A video circulating online shows Badmus hissing and changing her facial expression after Isbae U named Bakare as one of his favourite actresses.
  • Bakare accused Badmus of repeatedly damaging her character publicly and said she would no longer let it slide, warning that Badmus would hear from her.

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has slammed her colleague, Eniola Badmus, over a gesture and facial expression after her name was mentioned during a podcast interview.

Naija News reports that Eniola Badmus couldn’t hide her feelings when Nigerian skit maker, Isbae U, casually dropped Laide Bakare’s name as one of his favourite actresses during the podcast interview.

In the video circulating online, Eniola Badmus hissed and changed her expression after Isbae U mentioned Laide Bakare.

Reacting to the video, Laide shared a post on her Instagram page describing Eniola as a nuisance and a bastard.

The movie star said Eniola had decided to bring her down at all costs, and she would no longer let it slide.

She wrote, “Nuisance ni lady yi sha! 😡🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️Must you Always damage my character publicly? Several times I have warned you to stop 🛑 but since you have decided to bring me down at all cost. You will surely hear from me. Ori e ti Daru, iwo OMO OFO jati jati yi . See your facial expressions at the mention of your biggest Benefactor Name?

“Omo Ale 🤷‍♀️@laide.bakarehub that helped you to grow in life. Honestly you are indeed an ingrate and I won’t let this slide. Ori e ti da ru. I will never allow someone else’s insecurity to become my distraction. I know my journey, I know my worth, and I know how much it has taken Me to get here.”

Badmus and Bakare have traded words on social media on more than one occasion, and the tension between them reportedly spilt into a face-to-face confrontation on a film set.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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