‘Men Always Make Excuses For Their Stupid Behaviours — Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has urged men to take responsibility for their actions instead of making excuses for their failures.

Naija News reports that Uche, speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, described herself as an advocate for fairness in marriage.

The movie star also advised women in unhappy marriages to recognise their worth, prioritise self-love and walk away from relationships that no longer meet their needs.

According to Uche Ogbodo, self-awareness and self-love matter, and women should identify their non-negotiables in relationships and recognise when their needs are no longer being met.

She said, “I am an advocate for 50-50 in marriage. If you want me to be faithful to you, stay faithful to me. You just want (sexual) satisfaction? It’s a desire that you can control. You can control yourself; you are not an animal. Why can’t men stay the same? Why do men always make excuses for their failure? They always make excuses for their stupid behaviours.

“First, you have to know who you are as a woman, know your worth, what you want and also love yourself enough. If you love yourself enough and know what your deal-breaker is in a relationship, and your wants and needs are not being met, then what are you doing in that relationship? I am not an advocate for suffering and smiling. If it is not working, you don’t have to die there.”

Ogbodo also cautioned women against overlooking emotional and psychological abuse, noting that abuse was not limited to physical violence.

She added, “Abuse is not only physical. There’s mental and psychological abuse. When you start to make a woman feel less of herself, you are abusing her mentally and psychologically. You’re making her feel she’s not worth it; that your side chick is better.

“Some men are actually well-disciplined, they don’t do these things, they understand the ethics of marriage and good relationships.”