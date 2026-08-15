I Don’t Like How I Look – Uche Ogbodo Laments After Undergoing Face Procedure

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has undergone a non-surgical facial rejuvenation procedure after becoming dissatisfied with her appearance.

Naija News reports that the 40-year-old actress revealed this in a post shared on her Instagram page on Friday, August 14, 2026, where she showed her face a day after the treatment.

Ogbodo said her face was still swollen after the procedure and admitted she was initially unhappy with how she looked.

She, however, expressed hope that the swelling would reduce as the healing process continued.

The actress explained that her aim was not to achieve a perfect appearance but to look refreshed, youthful and confident while maintaining her natural identity.

She wrote: “This is day one after my facial rejuvenation. This is a raw video, no filter. Everywhere is swollen. My whole face is swollen. Honestly, I don’t know. I look so different. I don’t even- I don’t like how I look. But I think I’m, it’s gonna get better. The doctor told me it’s gonna get better. I look fine now. So let’s see what happens.

“Day 1 of giving my face the love, care and attention it deserves. I’m not chasing perfection. I’m simply choosing to look refreshed, youthful, confident and very much like myself. No hiding. No apologies. No pressure to age a certain way. This is my face. My journey. My choice. And baby, are we about to glow or what? Goddess mode activated. I’m a woman who believes in one thing: if you don’t like it, change it. I’m not about to sit down and complain about something I have the power to improve. I love my face, I love myself, but babes, we can always upgrade! I had threads + fillers + PDO done to lift, restore volume, smooth out lines and give me that fresh, youthful, well-rested look, without surgery. “