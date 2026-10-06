I Heard Her Tell Them To Strangle My Children – Laide Bakare Calls Out Ex-Husband’s Wife Over Alleged Maltreatment Of Sons

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has raised concerns over the welfare of her two sons amid an ongoing custody dispute with their father.

Naija News reports that Bakare spoke about the matter in a video shared on Instagram, saying she decided to go public because of her growing concerns about the safety and wellbeing of her children.

The actress said she and the father of her sons had been having disagreements over the custody arrangement since their separation.

According to her, the children’s father does not want the boys to spend as much time with her as she would like.

She said the situation had left her distressed, adding, “I’m currently not thinking straight. People say you shouldn’t take your problems to the public or social media, but when it gets scary and threatening, one has to speak out.”

Bakare said her main concern was the alleged treatment of her sons while they were staying with their stepmother.

“My worry now is about the boys being with another wife who isn’t treating them well,” she said.

The actress further alleged that she once overheard a conversation involving her former husband’s wife and some boys. She claimed the woman instructed them not to beat her children in places where injuries would be easily noticed.

“On one occasion, over the phone, I heard my baby’s father’s wife telling some boys not to beat my children where the scars would be obvious, but to strangle them instead. I recorded the conversation as evidence,” Bakare said.

She claimed that she had reported her concerns to the children’s father on several occasions but accused him of failing to take action.

“I have complained to my baby’s father several times, but he has refused to act on it,” she said.

Bakare also accused the children’s stepmother of behaving differently around her compared with when she was not present.

“Now, I’m crying out because I don’t want my children to be with their stepmother, whom I believe is a hypocrite. She behaves nicely whenever she sees me but turns mean and wicked when I’m not around,” she said.

The actress further alleged that her former husband had prevented her from renewing the children’s passports. She said this had affected her plans to have the boys live with her or travel with them to the United States.

“My baby’s father has also refused to allow me to renew their passports so I can send them to America or bring them to live with me,” Bakare said.

She appealed to the public to help her seek a solution to the custody dispute and called on the children’s father to allow her to take custody of the boys.

“So please, help me appeal to my children’s father to give me custody of my boys,” she added.

Bakare was previously married to Olumide Okunfulure, an American-based businessman from Ondo State. Their marriage produced a daughter, Simi.

She later married Mutairu Orilowo, with whom she has two sons.