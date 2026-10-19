I Wrote My Will At 30, I Don’t Want To Have Children – Media Personality Chude Jideonwo Opens Up

Media personality Chude Jideonwo has opened up on the personal reflections that shaped some of his biggest life decisions.

Naija News reports that Chude, who is an only child, explained that keeping a journal helped him understand himself better, confront his fears and decide what he wanted from life.

Speaking during an appearance on the Beyond With Ezinne podcast, he revealed that he began journaling extensively in 2015.

During that period, he wrote about his desires, the people he loved, his insecurities and the things that frightened him.

According to him, the process involved identifying his biggest fears and thinking about the worst possible outcomes if those fears eventually became reality.

One of the decisions he made during that period was to write his will, even though he was still relatively young.

He explained that he was around 30 or 31 years old when he began thinking seriously about what would happen to his responsibilities if he died.

He said: “So in 2015, I journaled like a mad person. What do I love? Who do I love? How do I like to be loved? What am I insecure about? You know, I wrote down, what am I afraid of? I wrote down the six things I’m afraid of. And I thought, what is the worst that will happen if these things happen?

“I wrote my will in 2015 or 2016, when I was 30, 31. Because I’m like, when I talk about what’s the worst that will happen if I d+e? And I thought, okay, I need to take care of my mother. I need to take care of the NGO that I contribute to.

“I love RED from the bottom of my heart, but PR is not what I want to do every day. So I wrote down, who do I want to get married to? Do I want to get married? That’s when I realized that I didn’t want to have children. It’s a big thing to realize as a human being. Yeah. To realize as an only child. Of a mother that I love dearly, and who I want to do everything for.”