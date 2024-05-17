Video: Burna Boy Was In My House Crying Because He Felt His Mother Was Suffocating Him – Oritsefemi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele has revealed how he accommodated Burna Boy after he left home due to issues with his mother.

The singer claimed that Burna Boy felt his mother was suffocating him inside his own house.

He said while advising him on the situation he told the ‘Last Last’ crooner that he would become somebody.

Oritsefemi stated this during an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Speaking further, he lamented that several people he trusted and loved betrayed him and turned their backs on him.

He disclosed that his wife, Nabila who had accused him of cheating on her in their home and having children behind her back betrayed him.

The singer said he changed Nabila’s life and opened a multi-million Naira business for her but she rewarded him by bringing her friends to beat him up, disrespected him in public, abused his children, and colluded with his friends despite standing behind her during her ‘21 miscarriages’.

He also disclosed that the story of the ghastly accident that ‘almost killed him’ was a lie.

Oritsefemi said that his manager crashed his car and subsequently put him into legal trouble.

Watch the video below,

